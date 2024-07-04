Jonathan Owens gifts Simone Biles $46,302  Audemars Piguet as gymnast makes 2024 Paris Olympics team

Jonathan Owens has one last gift for his wife Simone Biles before they fly to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. The Chicago Bears safety had received permission to skip part of preseason camp to watch the gold medal-winning gymnast compete, but he wanted something more tangible.

In a recent Instagram Story, Biles showed off a diamond-encrusted Audemars Piget Royal Oak watch that Owens gave her:

Simone Biles receiving an Audemars Piguet watch from Jonathan Owens

The watch can retail for anything from $18,000 to $1.4 million. Chrono24 lists it at $46,302.

This is not her first time flaunting such jewelry, though. Back in January, when the Green Bay Packers (where Owens was playing for at the time) visited the Dallas Cowboys, she also showed off a necklace with a diamond-encrusted "J" and her $300,000 engagement ring:

How Jonathan Owens' gift and other themed jewelry represent Simone Biles' current life situation

Obviously, Jonathan Owens is not the highest-paid player in the NFL. He is not even the highest-paid defensive back. But as someone who has found roster stability and its accompanying financial benefits lately, he has found himself in a good position to support his wife whenever she is not competing.

And that is a great thing to have, especially for someone who once did not have the best of conditions in life like Simone Biles. Back in 2018, she disclosed in a CNN feature that she was once part of a foster home.

And that meant a rough life both inside and outside that system, as she recalled to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast this April:

“I remember there was this cat around the house and I would be so hungry. They would feed this cat and I would be like, ‘Where the heck is my food?’ And so I think that’s [why] I don’t like cats because this freaking street cat… she (biological mother Shanon) always fed it. But she never fed us.”

Her past appears to have influenced Owens as well. In an interview for The Pivot Podcast, he revealed his wife and his mother keep him grounded.

“Just the other day (Biles said), no, you’re not getting, they’re not getting that for Christmas. I don’t care what you say,” said Owens

According to his Instagram Stories, his Bears contract is worth $4.5 million over two years - the most money he is set to earn in his career.

