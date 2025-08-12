  • home icon
  Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, drops 5-word message as 7x Olympic gold medalist marks presence at Bears training camp

Jonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles, drops 5-word message as 7x Olympic gold medalist marks presence at Bears training camp

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 12, 2025 05:05 GMT
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Jonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles, joined him at the Chicago Bears' training camp. The safety is in his eighth year in the NFL and his second with the team. The NFL teams began practice last month and are scheduled to play preseason games this month.

On Monday, Simone Biles offered a glimpse of the Bears' training camp. She posted two adorable pictures with a five-word hilarious caption.

"bring your wife to work 🏈🤭" she wrote.
Jonathan Owens’ wife wore a black top and black denim shorts. She styled her look with flat footwear and a black purse. She opted for minimal jewelry, a chain that read “Owens,” and also wore a bracelet.

In one picture, she posed standing while her husband sat on his knees, which was followed by a candid snap of the power couple.

Simone Biles shows love for Jonathan Owens during the Chicago Bears' preseason game

The Chicago Bears played their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on August 10, which resulted in a 24-24 draw. Owens’ wife was there to support him and shared a video on her Instagram story of a romantic moment.

“I love youuu,” she wrote.
Simone Biles shows love for Jonathan Owens/@simonebiles
Simone Biles shows love for Jonathan Owens/@simonebiles

As Owens walked out with his team, Biles approached him on the sidelines, and they shared a kiss and hugged each other. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared another story, posting a picture of herself kissing her husband.

Simone Biles shows love for Jonathan Owens/@simonebiles
Simone Biles shows love for Jonathan Owens/@simonebiles

Biles grabbed attention for her stylish look on game day. She wore a white T-shirt with “Owens” printed in front and paired it with blue denim shorts. She wore white knee-length boots and carried an orange purse.

This offseason, Owens and Simone Biles visited South Africa in February and enjoyed a jungle safari. The couple attended the Kentucky Derby in May and also walked on the blue carpet of the Met Gala 2025. Biles was on vacation with her friend in the British Virgin Islands last month before joining her husband on the preseason game day.

The Chicago Bears will next face the Buffalo Bills on August 18 and then take on the Kansas City Chiefs on August 23. They will start the regular season with a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 9.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
