Jonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles, drops 5-word message as 7x Olympic gold medalist marks presence at Bears training camp

Jonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles, joined him at the Chicago Bears' training camp. The safety is in his eighth year in the NFL and his second with the team. The NFL teams began practice last month and are scheduled to play preseason games this month.On Monday, Simone Biles offered a glimpse of the Bears' training camp. She posted two adorable pictures with a five-word hilarious caption.&quot;bring your wife to work 🏈🤭&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Owens’ wife wore a black top and black denim shorts. She styled her look with flat footwear and a black purse. She opted for minimal jewelry, a chain that read “Owens,” and also wore a bracelet.In one picture, she posed standing while her husband sat on his knees, which was followed by a candid snap of the power couple.Simone Biles shows love for Jonathan Owens during the Chicago Bears' preseason gameThe Chicago Bears played their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on August 10, which resulted in a 24-24 draw. Owens’ wife was there to support him and shared a video on her Instagram story of a romantic moment.“I love youuu,” she wrote.Simone Biles shows love for Jonathan Owens/@simonebilesAs Owens walked out with his team, Biles approached him on the sidelines, and they shared a kiss and hugged each other. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared another story, posting a picture of herself kissing her husband.Simone Biles shows love for Jonathan Owens/@simonebilesBiles grabbed attention for her stylish look on game day. She wore a white T-shirt with “Owens” printed in front and paired it with blue denim shorts. She wore white knee-length boots and carried an orange purse.This offseason, Owens and Simone Biles visited South Africa in February and enjoyed a jungle safari. The couple attended the Kentucky Derby in May and also walked on the blue carpet of the Met Gala 2025. Biles was on vacation with her friend in the British Virgin Islands last month before joining her husband on the preseason game day.The Chicago Bears will next face the Buffalo Bills on August 18 and then take on the Kansas City Chiefs on August 23. They will start the regular season with a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 9.