Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles reveals best 2023 moment

Simone Biles has revealed her favorite moment of 2023: marrying Jonathan Owens. The gold medalist and Green Bay Packers safety said their vows twice last spring. The first time was at the courthouse in Houston, Texas, in April. Weeks later, they had a lavish wedding on the beach in Cabo in front of hundreds of guests.

On her Instagram story on Saturday, Biles took part in the trend of posting a photo corresponding to the question box. To the question "best moment in 2023," she replied with a picture of her and Owens at their wedding reception.

Biles and Owens began dating in 2020 after corresponding through direct messages on social media. Owens was a member of the Houston Texans at the time, and Biles has called the city home since she was young. The couple was engaged on Valentine's Day in 2022, and the gymnast documented the wedding planning process the following year.

Just days after Biles and Owens wed in Mexico, he signed as a free agent with the Green Bay Packers.

Simone Biles gives an update on building their custom home

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, have documented the build of her new, custom home. They shared a photo of the home's groundbreaking in Mach 2023, and Biles has since given updates. She posted pictures of the house and even some bumps along the way.

Just a few weeks ago, she voiced her frustration over the construction process and the issues she faced. She had to make most of the decisions since Owens was in Green Bay. The Olympic gold medalist even called her father for help regarding decisions about trim and tile work in the house.

“Called my dad for backup yesterday because I panicked," said Biles. "I’ve made so much progress and am so proud of myself. Jonathan will deal with the end result, oops… I hope I did it decently and thought of all the things.”

Last week, Biles posted on Instagram again with a positive update. She showed work in progress on getting the cabinets and doors installed and trim work completed. This newest update shows that her and Owens' home should be complete in just a few weeks.