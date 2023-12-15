Simone Biles documents progress of lavish dream house with husband Jonathan Owens

Olympian Simone Biles and her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens are in the process of building their dream home. Biles has documented the custom-built house, which is located in the Houston, Texas area throughout the last few months.

Just a few weeks ago, she shared her woes on Instagram about the decision-making that went into the build. All decisions that she had to make alone while Owens is in Green Bay. At the time, Biles expressed her frustrations and stated she even called her dad to come help her.

Now, it appears that there is definite progress on their home as Simone Biles posted photos on Instagram of cabinets, baseboards, trim, and even doors.

Progress is finally being made on Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles' home.

While there is still work to be done on the couple's dream home, it appears to be moving in the right direction.

The world champion gymnast first documented the groundbreaking of the home in March 2023, two months before they tied the knot in Mexico. Since then, she has captioned every step of the build, including framing and tile work.

Simone Biles addresses pregnancy rumors

Simone Biles returned to gymnastics this past summer after taking a two-year hiatus after the Summer Olympics in 2021. The 26-year-old found her way back to the podium and reclaimed her spot as the best in the world.

After her recent competition circuit, she has spent time supporting her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens. On Monday (December 11) night, Biles traveled to MetLife Stadium to watch Owens and the Packers take on the New York Giants.

The Green Bay Packers weren't victorious, but Biles did post photos of herself taking in the game from one of the stadium's suites. She wore custom accessories with Owens number 34, and those pictures began a rumor that the gymnast couldn't believe. Social media ran rampant with a rumor that Simone Biles was pregnant, as many believed she appeared to be in the photos.

On Wednesday, Biles re-shared the photo on her Instagram story and shut down the rumors that she and Owens were expecting.

"I hate that I even have to address this, but please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being 'pregnant'. I'm not pregnant."

Biles has made it clear that she is on the journey back to the Olympic games with hopes of getting gold again next summer in Paris. The gymnast frequently shares videos of her workouts and routines on social media, something she couldn't do if she was expecting.