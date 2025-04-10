Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles reveals one fan-favorite food she didn’t taste for “soooooo long” - "Wild for me to say” 

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles have spent their offseason traveling internationally and domestically. Their travel has apparently been so vast that the Olympic Gold Medalist hasn't been able to indulge in a food she is a big fan of: pizza.
Biles shared a photo of a delicious looking pepperoni pizza and it was then she revealed that it was the first time in a while that she had a slice. She then declared that it was 'wild' to say since she loves it so much.
"have not had pizza in SOOOOOO long. Which is wild for me to say bc I love it."-Biles wrote on Instagram
Biles and Owens had a busy NFL offseason, first embarking on a trip to Switzerland and then finally getting to enjoy their honeymoon in South Africa. The NFL safety will soon begin his second season with the Chicago Bears in 2025 after he signed a two-year deal last offseason with the team.
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles embarked on safari adventure
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married in April 2023 in Houston, Texas. Just weeks later, they had a bigger beach wedding surrounded by friends in family in Mexico. Since then, Biles has once again trained and become an Olympic champion and Owens has continued his career as a safety in the NFL.
Their dream honeymoon was put on hold until February 2025. The couple embarked on a once in a lifetime adventure in South Africa that they documented on Instagram. Jonathan Owens shared close up photos of lions and elephants that he took from the safari vehicle.
Biles also shared photos on Instagram, which showed her touching the trunk of an elephant. In the caption, she referred to the photos as her 'postcard' from the majestic trip.
"consider this my postcard from south africa 🇿🇦🐘."-Biles wrote on Instagram
When the couple isn't traveling, they continue to call Houston their home. The couple is finally getting to the finishing stages in the construction of their home in the Houston area. Biles has been sharing construction updates over the course of the last two years.
