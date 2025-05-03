Seven-time Olympic gold medalist and NFL safety Jonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles, gave fans a first look at her upcoming restaurant project on Saturday via Instagram.

While en route to Louisville for the 151st Kentucky Derby, Biles posted a photo of herself in a black hoodie on her Instagram Story from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The picture revealed a wall display tied to her latest business venture.

The image showed Biles standing in front of a painted American flag wall, featuring a gymnast mid-routine and bold text reading:

“COMING SOON SIMONE BILES TASTE OF GOLD.”

She added in the caption:

“On my way to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby … and I finally got to see my restaurant at the airport!!!!!”

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles teases first look of her newest passion project, Instagram

Taste of Gold is a Tex-Mex restaurant that’ll be located inside Terminal A of the Houston airport, near gate A8. The concept was announced in 2024 and is reported to have cost approximately $400,000.

Per Biles, the eatery is designed to highlight her personal connection to food while delivering a curated dining experience for travelers. The menu is being developed by restaurant industry figure Mark Brezinski.

While she previewed the restaurant, Simone Biles was also headed to give the traditional “Riders Up” call at Churchill Downs. It's a ceremonial role given to select guests ahead of the Kentucky Derby, an event that has run every year since 1875.

Simone Biles opens up on love, legacy and life beyond the mat in new Netflix doc

Simone Biles’ new Netflix documentary, Simone Biles Rising, gives fans a closer look at her life on and off the mat. The show, which has reached 8.2M views, follows her return to the Olympics in 2024, where she won three gold medals and one silver. It also shows her relationship with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

In an interview with Netflix, Biles shared that she and Owens talked about whether to show their marriage in the series. She said people had seen her grow up, but not how she and Owens are as a couple.

Owens, a safety for the Chicago Bears, supported her at the Olympics in Paris. He was seen wearing a shirt with her name and watching closely from the stands.

The documentary shows how Biles and Owens worked together to balance their private life while being open with fans.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

