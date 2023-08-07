Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reportedly wants a new contract, owner Jim Irsay isn't budging and the situation doesn't look good for the long term.

With Taylor a crucial piece of the Colts offense, getting him tied down to a contract that makes him happy should be job No. 1 for Irsay.

But so far, there has been no movement on the contract, and that has led to former NFL running back LeSean McCoy having some choice words for Jim Irsay.

On FS1's "Speak," McCoy said:

"Jonathan Taylor, I don't know if you guys gamble, but I play blackjack. That's called 21. When you get an ace and you get a 10, you cut a dealnand you pay out. Pay that man out. He's the best player on the team. I'm going to say it right now, he's obviously the best offensive player. The best friend to a rookie quarterback is a running game. Pay the running back, please."

Will the Colts give Jonathan Taylor a new contract?

By now, most NFL fans know the devaluation of the running back position, and in Taylor's case, he's feeling it. Clearly one of the best backs in football, Taylor is set to make just $4.3 million as a base salary for the 2023 season.

That is ridiculously low, and we can see why he wants an extension. But that hasn't been forthcoming, and it seems that the conversation between Jim Irsay and Taylor didn't go well.

Taylor put in a trade request after meeting with Irsay, and the longer this saga goes, the uglier it gets. Colts fans must be tearing their hair out. Their best player wants a new deal to stay with the team, but the owner reportedly isn't willing to part with such money.

While it isn't know what Taylor wants in terms of salary, it could be in the $10 million APY region, which is fair based on Taylor's production.

This shows no signs of ending anytime soon, and it is nearly unfathomable to imagine Taylor not suiting up come Week 1 of the regular season.