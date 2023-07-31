Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor recently had a meeting with franchise owner Jim Irsay regarding his contract extension. Following the meeting, the star RB handed in a trade request and it shocked the entire NFL world.

Irsay later stated that he won't trade away Taylor this season, and is likely to not offer the player a new deal. After Irsay's comments, NFL YouTuber Mikerophone spoke on the issue, and he highlighted how this could spark a war between the running back and the Colts owner.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate pic.twitter.com/bZc5vvjPa2 Latest twist: The #Colts are contemplating placing Jonathan Taylor on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI) due to a back injury he suffered away from the team, per @mchappell51. This means if Taylor didn’t play this season, his contract would just toll to 2024. They would have the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Mikerophone said:

“This is something that Jim Irsay may have wanted to keep to himself. I mean, I think his life would have been significantly easier if he had just kept this to himself.

"Jim Irsay did his best to do some damage control upon finding this out saying that the running back comments are not aimed at Jonathan Taylor and no contract talks have occurred thus far… Things are about to get really ugly between these two and decisions are going to have to be made.”

The Indianapolis Colts have had a reputation for not treating their star players well, and the situation with Jonathan Taylor is further degrading the franchise's status.

Peyton Manning no longer wants to affiliate with the Colts despite getting drafted by them, while Andrew Luck surprised everyone with an early retirement from NFL due to the franchise's incompetence in providing him a good offensive line.

The Colts fans are already very upset with how things have panned out with Taylor and if he doesn't stay with the team, Irsay will face a huge backlash.

Jonathan Taylor @JayT23 1.) Never had a back pain.



2.) Never reported back pain.



Not sure who “sources” are, but find new ones 🤔

Jonathan Taylor will be tough to replace for the Colts

Jonathan Taylor: New York Jets v Indianapolis Colts

When healthy, Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the game, and the Colts need him to help rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. If Taylor gets traded or doesn't play the entire 2023 NFL season, it is highly likely that Colts won't make any progress.

He wanted to stay with the team, but unfortunately, Jim Irsay doesn't think Taylor is that much valuable. As a result, a departure seems likely for the 41st overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last season, Taylor played only 11 games in which he had 192 carries for 861 yards and scored four touchdowns.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Mikerophone and H/T Sportskeeda.