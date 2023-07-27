Jonathan Taylor’s agent fires back at Colts owner Jim Irsay’s absurd statement about RB market

Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and like his peers, he is also fighting for a new deal. The Indianapolis Colts star will be a free agent after this season and wants to get a contract extension soon, but it seems like the franchise is hesitant to offer him one.

Colts owner Jim Irsay released a statement regarding the state of running back in the market. It indicated that he doesn't want to get a deal done with Taylor anytime soon. Here's what Irsay said:

"NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’.."

Jim Irsay's words weren't well taken in Taylor's camp, and the running back's agent had a strong response ready for Irsay. Here's what Taylor's agent Malki Kawa said:

"Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player"

If there is anything to be learned from the situation of Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Dalvin Cook, it is that the Indianapolis Colts will not pay a high price for their top running back. To being the training camp, Taylor is placed on the PUP list, which many believe is due to the contract situation.

The Colts heavily rely on Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor is arguably the most important player of the Indianapolis Colts. Due to it, the running back is demanding top money which he rightfully deserves.

Prior to a poor season last year, Taylor was the best running back in the NFL in 2021. Despite having no certainty around the quarterback position, Taylor continued to dominate and kept the Colts in the playoff hunt.

The Colts have drafted Anthony Richardson, whom they believe will be their franchise quarterback. However, his task will become more difficult if the star RB is not present to help him.

Last season, Taylor missed time due to an ankle injury, but if his contract situation is sorted soon, he will undoubtedly be ready to dominate this season. So far in his career, he has had 756 carries for 3,841 yards, 104 catches for 802 yards, and scored 36 touchdowns in 43 games.