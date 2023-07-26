2023 NFL PUP List Tracker: Details of all the players sidelined in training camp feat. Jonathan Taylor, Von Miller

Training camps are underway for all NFL teams as excitement builds towards a new season full of hopes. However, there are some players who are battling injuries and are placed on the PUP list.

The PUP list in the NFL stands for "Physically Unable to Perform." It is a term used to represent the injured players who are unable to practice in the training camp.

When a player is placed on the PUP list during the team training camp, he counts against the team's 90-man roster and is allowed to do all activities apart from practicing. Here is the full list of players who are currently on the PUP list:

2023 NFL PUP LIST Teamwise tracker

1. Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have one of the worst records in the NFL and that is largely due to the injury to Kyler Murray. He is placed on the PUP list along with tight end Zach Ertz and rookie BJ Ojulari.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have struggled a lot with injuries over the past few seasons, and to start the training camp they have key players unavailable. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, along with running back JK Dobbins and linebacker Tyus Bowser are currently sidelined for the Ravens.

3. Buffalo Bills

Von Miller: Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills

Von Miller tore his ACL last season and has been sidelined ever since. The Buffalo Bills missed his presence last season and the two-time Super Bowl champion is currently on the PUP list. Apart from Miller, the Bills also have Tyler Matakevich and Jordan Phillips on the list.

4. Chicago Bears

Chase Claypool was placed on the PUP list by the Bears, but he was soon reinstated from it which came as a surprise to many.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals only have offensive tackle La'el Collins on the PUP list, who is still recovering from the ACL injury he sustained last season.

6. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have three of their wide receivers: Marquise Goodwin, Anthony Schwartz, and Mike Woods on the PUP list. Moreover, they also have Colby Gossett on the list.

7. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have cornerback Jourdan Lewis and rookie Luke Schoonmaker on their PUP list but are expected to be available for Week 1.

8. Detroit Lions

The Lions have Emmanuel Moseley placed on the list, who is still recovering from an ACL Injury.

9. Green Bay Packers

The Packers are gearing up for life without Aaron Rodgers, and Jordan Love is ready to lead from the front. As for the training camp, they have Grant Dubose and Cameron McDonald out hurt.

10. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans currently have Teagan Quitoriano, Dylan Deatherage, Charlie Heck, Chase Winovich, Kendall Sheffield, and Sheldon Rankins on the PUP list.

11. Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: New York Jets v Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is currently on the NFL PUP list, and he is also reportedly trying to secure a contract extension before the start of the season.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders only have rookie DE Tyree Wilson on the list, but he is expected to play in Week 1 of the new NFL season.

12. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins were one of their teams whose season was spoiled by injuries last year, and they will hope that their star players manage to stay healthy. To start the training camp, they have Terron Armstead, Tanner Conner, and Isaiah Wynn on the NFL PUP list

13. New York Jets

The Jets are still without Breece Hall, who is recovering from the ACL injury he suffered last season, and along with him, Randall Cobb, CJ Uzomah, and Duane Brown are on the NFL PUP List.

14. New York Giants

After successfully signing Saquon Barkley to a contract extension, the Giants are well-equipped to have another great season. However, they still have multiple players on the PUP list: Sterling Shepard, Wan'Dale Robinson, Aaron Robinson, DJ Davidson, Marcus McKethan, and A'Shawn Robinson.

15. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks still have Jamal Adams sidelined and that is a major concern. They will hope that star safety will be able to get healthy before Week 1. Apart from Adams, they have Noah Fant, Jordyn Brooks, Tariq Woolen, Jonah Tavai, Austin Faoliu, and Bryan Mone on the NFL's PUP List.