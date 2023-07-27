After failing to reach an agreement with Saquon Barkley on a long-term extension, the New York Giants handed the star running back a one-year contract worth around $11 million.

Barkley accepted the deal and will make slightly more than he would have under the franchise tag. After skipping OTAs, he reported to training camp and was asked why he decided to accept the Giants' offer.

Here's what Barkley said when asked about why he wasn't able to secure a multi-year extension:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In my mind? I think it didn't happen because one, just flat-out honest, that's the leverage that they have. I do not think I wasn't able to get to it, I do think negotiating the process will look a lot different. I think I would have a little more, not a little more a lot more leverage in my way…"

"So,hthat was something that was respectable. I don't want to use the word fair. Because as I'm saying, here, in New York, 2030 cameras on me, I'm just talking to fans, because a lot of people a lack of I'm gonna have a lot of money, and we're talking about $10 to $11 million."

"That's a lot of money. So I don't want to say something that's fair. I would say something that's respectable, I felt like it was something respectable."

During this offseason, the New York Giants signed Daniel Jones to a four-year $160 million and later handed left tackle Andrew Thomas a five-year $117.5 million deal as well.

Saquon Barkley has been irritated by such decisions because, despite being the most valuable player on the squad, the organization is unwilling to give him what he truly deserves.

Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano pic.twitter.com/yKtNimoHBA Saquon Barkley on why he turned down the Giants last offer.

Saquon Barkley will look to silence all his critics once again

Saquon Barkley: Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants

Last season, Saquon Barkley proved everyone wrong who said he couldn't remain healthy. The Giants star didn't miss a single game and was instrumental in the team's run to the NFC Divisional Round.

In 16 games last year had 295 carries for 1,312 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Despite that, he wasn't able to land a big contract, and now he has to start from scratch.

Barkley will be determined to put another dominating season for the Giants where the first priority will be to stay healthy once again and show everyone why he deserves to get paid.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Ralph Vacchiano and H/T Sportskeeda.