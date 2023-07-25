What is the NFL PUP list? Why Chase Claypool, Breece Hall, and more are still facing uncertainty

The NFL PUP list is short for "Physically Unable to Perform." It's a designation for injured players who can't practice due to football-related injuries. While they can participate in other activities, they cannot practice.

When a player is put on the physically unable to perform list at the start of team training camp, he's placed on the active/PUP list. He counts against the team's 90-man roster and can participate in meetings but is not allowed to practice.

If the player practices even once during training camp, he must leave the PUP list.

Chase Claypool, Breece Hall injury update

The physically unable to perform list is created to protect teams and players during the preseason.

Often, an active/PUP designation is not overly serious. Most players on this list will be removed from the active/PUP list during training camp and can start the season on time.

However, what happens when they aren't removed from the list? Here, we will be looking at some players still on the PUP list so close to the start of preseason:

#1 Chase Claypool, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wideout Chase Claypool is a unique case, as he was on the active/PUP list a few days ago due to an injury. However, as of the time of writing, Claypool has been taken off the list and is set to partake in complete Bears activities in the 2023 preseason.

#2 Breece Hall, New York Jets

New York Jets veteran Breece Hall is on the physically unable to perform list for the Jets' training camp in the 2023 preseason.

Hall has remained on the list since a sordid knee injury sustained in the 2022 season Week 7 game against Denver Broncos. He suffered a torn ACL that effectively sidelined him for the rest of the regular season.

Hall remains on the list and will likely be available at the midpoint of the 2023 season.

#3 Duane Brown, New York Jets

The Jets can't catch a break, as another star, Duane Brown, is on the physically unable to perform list ahead of the upcoming season.

Brown remains sidelined due to a shoulder injury sustained last year. He's recovering from surgery and won't return to the gridiron soon.

#4 Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals' defensive specialist, Chidobe Awuzie, is on the physically unable to perform list and is set to miss the entirety of the 2023 preseason.

The former Dallas Cowboys is recovering from a torn ACL sustained in week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

#5 Randall Cobb, New York Jets

Someone has to check on the Jets, as Aaron Rodgers' new franchise is genuinely going through it.

Potential WR3 Randall Cobb is on the physically unable to perform list, and he's not getting off it anytime soon. Cobb suffered an ankle injury and is still in rehab since the surgery.

He's one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets from their time in Green Bay, so Jets fans will hope that he's back soon.

What are the current NFL PUP list rules?

To clear all doubts, once a player is placed on the reserve/PUP list, he must miss at least the season's first four games. He will not count against his team's 53-man roster during this time.

Following the player's four-game absence, his team receives five weeks to allow the player to begin practicing. Once he begins practicing, the team gets a three-week window to decide to place him on the 53-man roster.

However, if the player doesn't return to practice or does so but isn't healthy enough to return to the active roster by the deadlines, he must stick on the PUP list for the rest of the year.

