A Reddit user shared Chase Claypool’s latest activity on the Chicago Bears’ subreddit.

It featured a screenshot of MLFootball’s tweet about the Bears’ wideout in Paris for a modeling gig.

Claypool also posted an update on his Instagram account.

Claypool’s side hustle in the City of Light led to these comments from Bears fans.

Putting up numbers is something Chase Claypool hasn’t done much since joining the Bears. The Canadian only has 140 yards in seven games for Chicago.

It’s a far cry from the 873 yards he had as a rookie and 860 in his second year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Claypool’s modeling activity does not coincide with official team activities. Training camp starts by the end of July, and he is expected to attend.

But focusing on other endeavors doesn’t paint a good picture for him, especially after reports of Claypool lacking self-motivation.

Last year, he also mentioned during his appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast that he feels like a top-three receiver in the NFL. Unfortunately, his claim has been nothing but lip service.

Worst yet, the team’s fans have clamored for the Bears to sign a high-profile receiver like DeAndre Hopkins.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are thanking Chase Claypool

Claypool fizzled in Pittsburgh after his strong start. After just 311 yards and a touchdown in eight games, the Steelers traded him to the Bears in exchange for Chicago’s second-round pick.

It’s an early second-rounder, giving the Steelers first-round talent. Hence, they selected Joey Porter Jr., a player who could make a difference in their secondary.

Meanwhile, Chase Claypool can still make a difference for the Bears if he wants to. However, he must change his attitude to have a breakout season.

The former Notre Dame standout is projected to be one of the three Bears’ starting receivers. However, DJ Moore is their best option after joining the team via a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The Bears also have Darnell Mooney, who had 493 yards and two touchdowns last year.

Claypool might lose his starting role to Dante Pettis, Tyler Scott, or Equanimeous St. Brown.

But a monster 2023 season will help resurrect his career. More importantly, he will play in the final year of his rookie contract.

Putting up big numbers in their upcoming campaign makes it easier for Chase Claypool to earn another contract.

Otherwise, he might be on the move again in mid-season.

