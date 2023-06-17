Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool was at the forefront of a recent discussion in ESPN Chicago 1000 AM’s Waddle and Silvy.

Co-host Marc Silverman said:

“He continued to say he’s got time. He’s got these 40 days to get healthy before training camp. He has said that he’s got time to get into the playbook and that he has learned the playbook. I have heard from a few people inside that building that he is not somebody who is very self-motivated.

“There’s a long way to go. Chase Claypool can still change the narrative. [Co-host Tom] Waddle always likes to say, ‘If you want to change the narrative, change the narrative.’ So, Chase Claypool can do so. All I can tell you is it isn’t trending in a way that the Bears have wanted it to trend in this offseason.”

Silverman added:

“Chase Claypool is a guy that they’ve wanted to see some things from. They have not been able to see those things from him on and off the field. All those things don’t sound great for Claypool going into training camp on where they think he’s going to be.”

Reddit user c-razzle shared Silverman’s take on Claypool’s lack of motivation, earning these reactions from fellow Redditors in the Bears subreddit.

DeAndre Hopkins remains a free agent despite a recent visit with the New England Patriots. While several football fans and experts believe he will play for Bill Belichick, nothing is certain until he signs a contract.

Aside from the Patriots, the Tennessee Titans are also interested in the five-time Pro Bowl wideout.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Claypool to the Bears last season for Chicago’s 2023 second-round pick.

The AFC North squad selected Joey Porter Jr. with that pick to bolster their defensive secondary. The former Penn State standout was a 2022 First Team All-Big Ten member.

A make-or-break year for Chase Claypool

Claypool is in the final year of the rookie-scale contract he signed when the Steelers took him in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Therefore, he must prove this year that he is worthy of a contract extension. Unfortunately, Silverman’s revelation doesn’t bode well for the Notre Dame alumnus. Worst yet, he only had 140 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games played for Chicago last season.

While Claypool remains a projected starter, the Bears have bolstered their receiving corps by trading for DJ Moore and acquiring tight end Robert Tonyan.

With training camp around the corner, Chase Claypool must rediscover his enthusiasm for football. Otherwise, the Bears will use a portion of their $32.5 million cap space to sign his replacement.

Aside from DeAndre Hopkins, they could sign Jarvis Landry or Byron Pringle. The Bears could also elevate rookie Tyler Scott to the starting roster.

