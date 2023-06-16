Ever since he was released by the Arizona Cardinals last month, DeAndre Hopkins has been the hottest free agent in the NFL. The latest rumors have him going to the New England Patriots, and former cornerback Pacman Jones thinks it will soon become reality.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the one-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro team member said:

"I actually like this Patriots thing; this is just me personally. I don't think he leaves there without a deal. I go the opposite of what they said: they don’t think it can get done; I think it can get done."

Who else has targeted DeAndre Hopkins? Potential landing spots for free agent wide receiver broken down

The New England Patriots are not the only team who has wanted DeAndre Hopkins on board.

The Tennessee Titans recently met with him, and although no deal was reached, it purportedly went well. If he commits, he will join the primary receiver on a team that star running back Derrick Henry has been leading since 2019.

"Nuk" has also been linked to the Cleveland Browns, where his former Houston teammate Deshaun Watson currently plays. According to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson:

"They could have a potential reunion with the Cleveland Browns with strong mutual interest existing between the All-Pro wide receiver, the former Texans quarterback and the AFC North franchise, according to league sources. Watson, a former Pro Bowl quarterback with the Texans traded to the Browns, is excited about the possibility of adding his former teammate, a dynamic downfield target, to the roster."

The Browns already boast a loaded receiving corps of Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and rookie Cedric Tillman; and adding DeAndre Hopkins onboard could give them one of the most prolific passing offenses in the AFC North, at the very least.

Another team that may want his services is the Dallas Cowboys, as Skip Bayless explained on Undisputed:

"This is a possession receiver. ... Man, he can run underneath routes where you can just throw it up to him, and he will snatch it like a tight end. Why wouldn't you do it? .... It's sending the proverbial message to the locker room (that) we are serious about this.

"Because DeAndre Hopkins is serious. Not that he's got rings, but he comes in with cache, because he's a proven, big-time receiver. He's made five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro. ... I'm trying to maximize (quarterback Dak Prescott)'s ability. You give him another weapon that he can completely, utterly trust under fire."

The Cowboys already have CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks; but they hope that "Nuk" could be the "final piece to the puzzle" that is winning the NFC East again.

