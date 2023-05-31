NFL analyst Skip Bayless believes that DeAndre Hopkins is the missing piece for the Dallas Cowboys. Bayless never shies away from his love for the Cowboys. And, in this case, he feels that adding the wide receiver will elevate their game to the next level and break the Super Bowl drought.

"Super Bowl or not. This is it," Bayless said on FS1's "Undisputed on Wednesday morning. "This is a possession receiver. ... Man, he can run underneath routes where you can just throw it up to him, and he will snatch it like a tight end. Why wouldn't you do it? .... It's sending the proverbial message to the locker room (that) we are serious about this.

"Because DeAndre Hopkins is serious. Not that he's got rings, but he comes in with cache, because he's a proven, big-time receiver. He's made five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro. ... I'm trying to maximize (quarterback Dak Prescott)'s ability. You give him another weapon that he can completely, utterly trust under fire."

Bayless said that he believes that DeAndre Hopkins is a "final piece to the puzzle." He also said that he has a theory as to why other teams may be hesitant to sign him after his release from the Arizona Cardinals, noting that he was suspended the first six games last season for PEDs.

"It's a final piece to the puzzle, but most of all, it's an important message to send to the locker room." Bayless said. "I just went and got a real guy who's a little better to me, because he's a little more valuable right now than Michael Gallup, another guy trying to come back from ACL, just as D-Hop was last year.

"And yet I think one thing that sticks in the craw a lot of these games and owners is, well, he got busted for PEDs because he was trying to come back as fast as he could off an ACL. Man, it's hard. And, as you know, you use some of the stuff you can use. It will speed your recovery."

DeAndre Hopkins was coming off an ACL tear and many believe that he may have used PEDs to help get him back on the field quicker. Regardless of that, Bayless is an advocate for adding a big time wide receiver to the Cowboys' lineup as a weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jeremy Fowler also believes that Cowboys are a perfect fit for DeAndre Hopkins

The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys have all been tied to DeAndre Hopkins. But,it appears to be a consensus that the Cowboys are the most favorable. Jerry Jones isn't afraid to spend money on key players. And NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN believes that the wide receiver would make the perfect third weapon for Prescott.

"This is already an elite playoff team," Fowler said on ESPN's "Get Up." "This would be a spicy missing piece for Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy. It just makes a lot of sense, because CeeDee Lamb is clearly their No. 1 option. (Quarterback) Dak Prescott needs a little more. You got Brandin Cooks as that vertical threat. ... It just fits perfectly for an offense that would need it.''

In the same mindset as Skip Bayless, he feels that Hopkins is the missing link for the Cowboys to make a playoff run. And it's likely that the Cowboys will do whatever is necessary to get back to their postseason success for the first time in over two decades.

