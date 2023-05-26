After much speculation this offseason about potentially trading away standout wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals announced his release today, May 26.

This offseason, Hopkins and the Cardinals were anticipated to facilitate a trade. However, following the draft, general manager Monti Ossenfort addressed the public stating that he didn't foresee a trade happening with Hopkins. Ossenfort was right as no trade happened with Hopkins being released today.

Some around the league believe a trade never happened due to Odell Beckham Jr.'s big deal with the Baltimore Ravens according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler. Beckham signed a one-year deal worth up to $18 million.

"Read I got on DeAndre Hopkins -- and why some teams believed he would get released -- was $19M salary always prohibitive, even if non-guaranteed. Teams that wanted reworked deal at lesser clip weren't convinced he would take. Odell Beckham's big $ made taking less even tougher."

Hopkins is now free to negotiate with any team of his choice and can sign another contract extension. It's been known that he'd like to play for either the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, or the Baltimore Ravens.

Cardinals fans react to DeAndre Hopkin's release

It's safe to say that Arizona Cardinals fans were furious that the team released DeAndre Hopkins. Many are upset at the fact that the team couldn't get anything in return for Hopkins.

Here's how fans reacted:

dirky @713Capital @AZCardinals Season ticket holders in shambles right now lol @AZCardinals Season ticket holders in shambles right now lol

FEAR_AKIN I BET @FEAR_Akin @AZCardinals This is absolutely disgusting as a Cardinal fan my whole life. Just cut him huh yeah that's a good look @AZCardinals This is absolutely disgusting as a Cardinal fan my whole life. Just cut him huh yeah that's a good look

David Johnson @DavidDJohnson @AZCardinals The ability of this franchise to continue to be the laughingstock of the league is amazing. One thing it has always had in common is Bidwill. No other place to point the finger. @AZCardinals The ability of this franchise to continue to be the laughingstock of the league is amazing. One thing it has always had in common is Bidwill. No other place to point the finger.

El Pooopi @ElPooopi @AZCardinals Well, it was fun while it lasted. Gonna be a long season. @AZCardinals Well, it was fun while it lasted. Gonna be a long season.

DeAndre Hopkins still has a lot left to offer for a new team

DeAndre Hopkins during Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals

While DeAndre Hopkins has been released by the Arizona Cardinals, he will certainly be a valuable asset to the next NFL team that he joins.

In nine games with the Cardinals last season, Hopkins recorded 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns. He scored eight touchdowns the season before on 42 receptions and 572 yards in 10 games played.

In his last full season that he played in 2020, Hopkins tied his career high 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his career, Hopkins has been named to five All-Pros and five Pro Bowls. He may not be the receiver he was five years ago, but he still has the ability to be an impactful WR1 or WR2 for a team.

Who do you think DeAndre Hopkins will sign with now that he's a free agent?

