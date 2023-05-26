NFL Trade Rumors: Colts linked with move for Tom Brady’s former teammate to bolster Anthony Richardson-led offense

Could the Indianapolis Colts acquire a star wide receiver this off-season such as Mike Evans to bolster their offense led by rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson?

Bleacher Report thinks it's possible. In an article written by Kristopher Knox, he proposed Indy acquire Evans from the Bucs to help out their young offense led by their rookie, Anthony Richardson. The Colts currently have $29 million in cap space and could afford to pay Evans his $13 million that he's owed this season.

In return, the Buccaneers will receive the Colts' 2024 second and third-round picks in the proposed trade.

"The 29-year-old could benefit from a new home. There's going to be a big drop-off in quarterback play going from Tom Brady to Mayfield and/or Trask, and he might not get another opportunity to chase a championship if he stays in Tampa."

Knox added:

"While the Indianapolis Colts have their own uncertain quarterback situation, they used the fourth overall pick on Florida's Anthony Richardson. The 6'4", 244-pound prospect is a tremendous dual threat who could quickly emerge as Pro Bowl-caliber talent under the tutelage of new head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen."

If Evans were to be traded to the Bucs, he would join Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce as the top receiver. Adding Richardson and Evans in one off-season for the Colts would be huge for them in the direction that they're headed in.

Will Mike Evans be a free agent in 2024?

Mike Evans during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans will become an unrestricted free agent next off-season. He will be playing on the last year of his five-year $82.5 million contract that he signed n March 9, 2018, that included $55 million guaranteed.

If a team like the Colts were to trade for him, they would likely extend him upon acquiring him so they don't have the chance to lose him in free agency next off-season.

He will enter next season at the age of 31 in his 11th season and won't likely break the bank as a top five highest-paid receiver, but an extension seems feasible in a trade for Evans.

While he is aging, Evans' game hasn't slowed down. He is coming off of his ninth-straight 1,000-yard-plus season, which is an NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career.

He's recorded 2,159 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last two seasons and would certainly help Anthony Richardson out in Indy.

