For Chase Claypool, the expectation is far from reality.

Last year, he declared himself one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League.

He said to Brandon Marshall, LeSean McCoy, and Pacman Jones on the I Am Athlete podcast:

“I feel that way when I’m on the field. I know for a fact that I’m not like the rest of the guys. I know that I’m a top-five receiver. I know I’m a top-three receiver. When I’m working, I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I’m saying, I’m a dog. I’m a dog.’”

“People line up across from me too, and I just gotta bring that confidence. And I gotta bring that spirit. I just gotta show people, and it’s gonna happen. And we’re gonna rewind this, and we’re gonna see this clip in a little bit. And they like, ‘Damn, he was right.’”

Pittsburgh native Matthew Luciow shared the 36-second video on Twitter. Claypool’s statement did not age well, as these comments show.

Several reports revealed Chase Claypool’s lack of motivation as training camp nears, leading Bears fans to plead for DeAndre Hopkins’ signing.

Meanwhile, Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio speculated that Claypool could be on his way out after the Bears traded for DJ Moore.

Can Chase Claypool flip the narrative?

Marc Silverman of ESPN Chicago 1000 AM’s Waddle and Silvy said:

"He continued to say he’s got time. He’s got these 40 days to get healthy before training camp. He has said that he’s got time to get into the playbook and that he has learned the playbook. I have heard from a few people inside that building that he is not somebody who is very self-motivated."

"Chase Claypool is a guy that they’ve wanted to see some things from. They have not been able to see those things from him on and off the field. All those things don’t sound great for Claypool going into training camp on where they think he’s going to be."

Ironically, McCoy kept on asking about talking numbers while Claypool was giving his response. Unfortunately, the stats aren’t in his favor. Last season, he finished with 140 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games with the Bears.

Making matters worse is this stats-based tweet from NFL analyst Warren Sharp, saying that the Bears are better off without Claypool.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball the Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Bears mid season



PIT was 2-6 with him, 7-2 without him



CHI was 0-9 with him, 3-6 without him



both passing attacks were much more efficient without Claypool



CHI before trading for Claypool: 7.5 YPA



CHI w Claypool on the field: 5.5 YPA the Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Bears mid seasonPIT was 2-6 with him, 7-2 without himCHI was 0-9 with him, 3-6 without himboth passing attacks were much more efficient without ClaypoolCHI before trading for Claypool: 7.5 YPACHI w Claypool on the field: 5.5 YPA

Adding insult to injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers used the second-round pick they got from trading Chase Claypool for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The defensive back from Penn State is a 2022 First Team All-Big Ten member, finishing with 27 tackles and 11 pass deflections in ten games.

Claypool has time before training camp to put in the work that could make him a top-tier receiver. Changing the narrative could earn him more playing time alongside DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney.

