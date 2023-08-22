NFL Trade Rumors: ESPN’s Marcus Spears wants Cowboys all-in on Jonathan Taylor as Colts wait on offers 

Jonathan Taylor is now a coveted target for many teams as the Colts granted the running back permission to seek a trade elsewhere. This comes after Taylor requested a trade last month after a meeting with owner Jim Irsay.

While teams could want the Colts star, Marcus Spears wants the Cowboys to be all-in on the running back. Spears said that Taylor could be key in beating the Cowboys' rival, the Eagles, this season:

“We’ve seen this team at its best when they’ve had a number of backs. We’ve talked about how well Tony Pollard played. We’ve seen Deuce Vaughn, which is a great story. Father’s in the building, everybody understands that. Jonathan Taylor is the piece that Dallas needs for Philly.

"That’s who they need in order to close that gap a little more. We start talking about bringing more talent, but the philosophy. What’s the coach been saying all offseason long? We wanna get back to playing an efficient way of football."

Spears concluded:

"You know how you efficiently play football? You be able to turn around and hand it off. You know how Dak throws less interceptions? You be able to turn around and hand it off to a prolific back.”

Jonathan Taylor played in just 11 games last season with the Indianapolis Colts, rushing for 861 yards and four touchdowns.

The All-Pro running back led the NFL in both rushing yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18) in the 2021 season. He was atop the league in total yards from scrimmage with 2,171 yards.

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott turned $29 million of his 2023 salary into a bonus. Dallas has close to $19 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

Taylor is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $4.304 million in the 2023 season.

How would Jonathan Taylor fit into the Cowboys backfield?

Tony Pollard is set to enter the upcoming season as the Cowboys' No. 1 running back. Pollard has Ronald Jones II and rookie Deuce Vaughn behind him on the depth chart.

However, if owner Jerry Jones makes a move for Taylor, it could change the dynamic in Dallas' running back room. Jonathan Taylor has proven how versatile he can be in his short time in the league.

Prescott would have another weapon in the Cowboys' passing game in Taylor. Pollard did have 371 yards receiving and three receiving touchdowns last season. Taylor and Pollard could be a solid 1-2 combo in the backfield. We'll see if Jerry Jones listens to Spears and pursues Taylor.

