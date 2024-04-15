Growing up in Navarre, Florida, LSU defensive lineman and 2024 NFL draft prospect Jordan Jefferson is a Southern man at heart.

As a three-star recruit coming out of high school, Jefferson committed to play for the University of West Virginia. He was a member of the Mountaineers for four seasons, spending 2019-2022 there before entering the transfer portal. He ended up transferring to LSU and playing for the Tigers this past season in 2023.

While Jefferson had multiple schools he could have transferred to, being close to home was a big factor in his decision to go to LSU.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just wanted to be a lot closer to home," Jefferson told Sportskeeda. "When I was at West Virginia, I was 14 hours away from home, so it was kind of a hassle on the family to try to get up there and get to games, they really wanted to be there and stuff.

"At the same time, I wanted to come to the SEC, you know, the best conference, and prove what I did in the Big 12 that I can do in the SEC against the best of the best."

Jefferson then talked about the difference between playing for and staying at West Virginia compared to LSU. He said that football is bigger down in the South and that he enjoyed his time in West Virginia.

"It’s a complete night and day difference, first and foremost from a cultural standpoint," Jefferson said. "West Virginia, you know, blue-collar people, you know, I loved it up here and the culture up there. Then you get down here, football is a way of life, you know SEC Saturday’s, and you know game day, things of that nature, it’s surreal.

"It’s something you grow up and watch on TV, and now you’re a part of it. So it was a real big deal. I enjoyed every moment of it."

Jordan Jefferson talks about his Senior Bowl experience

Jordan Jefferson during the 2024 NFL Combine

Growing up in Navarre, Florida, Jordan Jefferson was only a little over an hour from Mobile, Alabama, where the Senior Bowl is played and held.

He said growing up he would go and watch the Senior Bowl almost every year and said it felt surreal to be a part of it.

"It was a good experience, especially growing up in Navarre, Florida, where the Senior Bowl is an hour away," Jefferson said. "We used to go to the Senior Bowl almost every year. So from going to the Senior Bowl to watching it to playing in it this year, it was a good moment.

"And playing against the top guys in the nation, that was a pretty big deal, showcasing my talent and also them showcasing their talents as well, so it was a lot of good competitions and a lot of good work."

Jordan Jefferson recorded 36 tackles, seven TFLs and 2.5 sacks in his lone season with LSU this year. He is one of three defensive linemen from the Tigers that's expected to be drafted in this year's draft.

His current draft projection is in the later rounds.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jordan Jefferson and Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback