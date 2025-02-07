Jordan Love makes feelings clear on Davante Adams potentially reuniting with Packers: "I'm not mad about it"

Jordan Love's remarks about Davante Adams can reignite speculation about a potential Packers reunion. The quarterback's comments came during Super Bowl week, adding fuel to ongoing NFL transfer discussions.

Love and Adams shared crucial seasons in Green Bay. Speaking on the Up & Adams show on February 6, 2025, Love offered his take on his former teammate:

"I'm not mad about it. Davante, that's my guy," Love said. "Obviously, I was with him for a good amount of time there in Green Bay my first couple seasons, and I know exactly what type of player he is, and phenomenal guy."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Love's assessment highlighted Adams' skills:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don't think I saw him drop more than three passes in the years that I saw him," Love stated. He praised Adams' ability to create separation and make extraordinary catches.

Davante Adams was drafted in 2014 and spent eight seasons with the Packers, accumulating 669 passes for 8,121 yards. He earned five Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors during his tenure in Green Bay.

Packers' receiver landscape amidst Davante Adams' potential reunion

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Josh Jacobs, now a Packers running back, advocated for Davante Adams' return:

"We've got a pretty young group of receivers," Jacobs told Milwaukee radio station The Game (Feb 6). "All can be really, really, really special, but I think, personally, we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already. Somebody that we know is going to be a little more consistent."

The statistics validate Jacobs' argument. The Packers haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since trading Adams in the 2022 offseason. Davante Adams recorded 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in just 14 games during the 2024 season.

Green Bay Press-Gazette writer Pete Dougherty remains skeptical about an Adams reunion:

"The concern is that at age 32, a sharp decline could hit at any time," he wrote on Feb 6.

The Packers' current receivers - Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed - have struggled with consistency.

Financial considerations complicate potential negotiations. Adams carries a $38.3 million cap hit. His midseason trade to the New York Jets reunited him with former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which can complicate a potential comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.