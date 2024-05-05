Jordan Love needed $22,500,000 push with Packers to avoid possible 'second chances': Report

Jordan Love waited in the wings for three years, but when he got his chance in the limelight, things did not go his way. At this moment, it was his hefty contract that made him stick with the Green Bay Packers instead of looking elsewhere, as per the NFL analyst Mike Florio.

Love was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the QB had to play the backup for Aaron Rodgers for three years. He did not get a shot until Rodgers moved to the New York Jets. However, this move troubled the Packers and Love.

After Rodgers’ departure, the Packers signed a special two-year contract extension with Jordan Love. This extension covered his fifth-year optional rookie contract as well, worth up to $22.5 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before the extension, Jordan Love and the Packers struggled with an abysmal 2-5 record. Mike Florio of ‘Pro Football Talk’ suggests, it is at this juncture that the safety of a two-year contract helped Love focus. He writes:

“Here’s the point. Without the security that came from the two-year deal, Love might not have been able to shut out the noise and turn it around."

"The season could have spiraled out of control, and he would have been looking for his second chance on the open market.”

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

The Packers remained committed to Love, and with a sense of security about his future, he found his groove and solidified his position as the team's top QB.

Jordan Love's new contract will come soon

Love’s phenomenal performances helped the Packers make a deep playoff run last season. The expectation is that Love will sign a mammoth deal with the Packers sooner rather than later. As per ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler, this is a deal both parties are looking forward to. He said:

"The sense is around the league is that Green Bay is motivated to do a deal, to do an extension with Jordan Love."

With the QB market getting expensive with each passing day, a player possessing the caliber of Love is expected tomake an entry into the top 10 of the highest-paid QBs in the league, as per reports.