Jordan Love’s arrival will not be like Patrick Mahomes, Ian Rapoport claims

Broncos, Chargers, and Raiders fans remember Patrick Mahomes' arrival like it was yesterday. The Kansas City Chiefs had been dominant in the division, consistently finishing among the top two and making frequent playoff appearances from 2013 to 2017. However, when Mahomes took over as the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, rival fans anticipated a potential shift in the division's dynamics.

Contrary to expectations, that season turned out to be a breakthrough for the Chiefs. Since then, Mahomes has led the team to three Super Bowl appearances and secured two championship victories. Some Packers fans now hope for a similar impact from Aaron Rodgers' successor, but insider Ian Rapoport set much lower expectations.

Here's how he put it:

"It's not like when Mahomes was going to be the Chiefs' starting quarterback for the first time when they were like 'yo, like we got something.' where they knew [in advance]. This is not like that. This is more like, 'we think we have something.' He is talented, obviously."

He continued, estimating that it will take at least a month of domination to prove his worth:

"It took a minute to get to where they're confident enough in him. They think he'll be good but really, you don't know until you get out there and it's Week 5 and he's still doing it."

Will Jordan Love get another shot at Patrick Mahomes in 2023?

Jordan Love at Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

The young quarterback's time in the league has been brief, but in his two main appearances, he's faced the combatants of Super Bowl LVI. In 2021, he played a game against Patrick Mahomes in No. 15's building, losing 13-7. Then, in 2022, he was inserted in a lost-cause situation against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he managed to get a touchdown on the board in short order.

Now, with Love on deck to start every game this season, should the Packers face No. 15, Love will get one more shot at him. The NFL schedule gods have obliged, and No. 15 will get another face-to-face battle with the Packers. The game comes on December 3rd at 5:20 PM in what will be the third primetime start of his career.

Packers fans hope that Mahomes, coming off a Super Bowl victory, will be experiencing a taste of mortality this season. What better way to announce their new quarterback's arrival than taking down the Super Bowl Champions in primetime with playoff seeding serving as the main focus?

