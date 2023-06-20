Jordan Love, taking over from Aaron Rodgers, has seen his fair share of cautious optimism at best and cynical defeatism at worst. However, in a rare sighting, one NFL analyst has offered clear, honest, bona fide praise of the quarterback.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL analyst Pat McAfee dropped a compliment at the Packers quarterback's feet. Here's how he put it:

"Jordan Love has been dropped into one of the hardest positions in the history of the sport. We're talking about drama from Day Zero of joining the team. All hell has broken loose. He has managed to remain classy and friends with Aaron Rodgers through this whole process."

Are Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers real friends?

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets Offseason Workout

The last sentence of the statement might surprise a chunk of fans out there, who may have assumed that No. 12 didn't like Love on account of getting pushed out for the quarterback. However, at least when facing the public, the quarterback appears to have never publicly and obnoxiously thrown him under the bus. Of course, he's had plenty of opportunties and motives if he had decided to bite.

Has Jordan Love played already?

Jordan Love at Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

In 2021, his lone start didn't go according to plan. Thanks to COVID-19, the world got an early glimpse of Green Bay's future quarterback against Patrick Mahomes. In the game, Love threw for one touchdown and one interception in a losing effort, completing 19 of 34 passes. In 2022, he was spotted in one more key spot in a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He looked much more poised in the game, completing six of nine passes for 113 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions. The touchdown was a checkdown to Christian Watson, who managed to take it to the house mostly after the catch. Still, it was a clean read and delivery.

Now, in 2023, fans will learn if it was a glimpse of the true quarterback. Heading into the season, some fans are braced for the player that showed up against the Chiefs while others are bracing for the one that showed up against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Will he start his first season without Aaron Rodges with a Patrick Mahomes-like explosion?

