Is Jordan Love's Packers career effectively over thanks to Aaron Rodgers' new contract? 

Now that Aaron Rodgers has signed his new $50 million contract, what does this mean for backup quarterback Jordan Love?

This means that for the next four years or perhaps more, Jordan Love will not be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

Jordan Love was drafted out of Utah State a few years ago to be Aaron Rodgers' replacement when and if he retired.

Aaron Rodgers, however, was not pleased with the Packers drafting Love, and he made that very clear.

Marcus Spears @mspears96 So where Jordan Love going? So where Jordan Love going?

So it's almost certain that Jordan Love may be asking for a trade himself in the future now that the world knows that it's more than likely Rodgers will retire as a Green Bay Packer.

This also proves that the Packers have no confidence in Love's ability to carry the franchise into the future.

When the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers, it was with the intention of him replacing Brett Favre, who at the time was at the end of his career.

Like Rodgers, Favre was not pleased with the Packers and refused to help Rodgers initially, but eventually, their relationship would thaw, and they would become friends.

But where does Jordan Love go from here?

What will Jordan Love do next?

Jordan Love finds himself in the position of the odd man out now that Rodgers has signed his massive contract.

It wouldn't be this way had Love played better. The Packers almost let Rodgers go last year during training camp when he threatened to sit out the year. But when Love looked shaky at times, the Packers decided to change their tune and attitude towards keeping Rodgers.

With Love's lackluster play during fall camp, he pretty much made sure that Aaron Rodgers would get anything he wanted, and the next thing he may wish for could be trading Love away.

Tony X @soIoucity Jordan love when he finally gets to start Jordan love when he finally gets to start https://t.co/v5ZfZubjWB

But who would want an inexperienced backup quarterback who has yet to prove he has the chops to be a starter in this league?

Some have mentioned the Denver Broncos, but it's apparent that they want to win now, and they won't do that with Jordan Love. If they thought Love was worth it, why would they pursue Aaron Rodgers?

The Broncos want a proven winner and veteran quarterback, and Jordan Love doesn't fit that bill.

The only option Love may have at this point is to wait his turn and continue to learn from one of the best. That's his only hope if he ever wants to start in the NFL again.

