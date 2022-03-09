"He wet the bed against Jimmy Garoppolo" - Stephen A. Smith takes a dig at Aaron Rodgers while congratulating him on his new Packers contract 

Aaron Rodgers finally made his decision on Tuesday. He has decided to stay with the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers will reportedly be the highest-paid player in the league, making $50 million a year over the next four years.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰

While Aaron Rodgers has finally made up his mind about his future, this doesn't mean that he won't be dragged by the media.

Stephen A. Smith, who used to be a huge Rodgers fan, took time out of his show First Take to congratulate Rodgers. Then, he proceeded to take a dig at the star quarterback.

“He deserves every penny that he’s getting. Congratulations. I knew that. He will be great next season. I knew that. I know that. I knew he was gonna regret this past season. I knew that. I’m waiting for the Super Bowl. You got $50 million a year. Can I get a chip? Can I get a chip? Can we see Aaron Rogers in Lambeau Field? And you know, everybody knew me, Tim Legler, Damien Woody. I coined the phrase, 'He’s a bad man.' I love this brother. Aaron Rodgers is phenomenal. But he let me down. He let me down with the fake immunization, all of that other stuff, and then after that, to come in and wet the bed against Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Stephen A. continued to drag Rodgers in his rant.

“But the point is, I heard all that. You got your money, bro. Congratulations. Well deserved. You gonna win the chip? That is the question with Aaron Rodgers. Super Bowl or bust as far as his legacy over the next three, four years. You got to win the chip.”

Rodgers has struggled against the 49ers in the playoffs over the years, so Smith is not wrong in his evaluation.

Is Aaron Rodgers worth $50 million?

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

The question that a lot of people might be asking is, is Aaron Rodgers worth this much money?

Most would agree that he is. Rodgers is a 4-time MVP, second only to Peyton Manning, who has 5 MVP awards. He also has a Super Bowl ring, and as recently as a one year ago, he was in the NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But he is 37 years old and seems to have an issue defeating his hometown team, the San Franciscio 49ers, who don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

His contract has also made it almost impossible for the Packers to add any more pieces in free agency to this team to help him win another Super Bowl. It will be interesting to see how all of this plays out in the next few years.

