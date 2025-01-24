Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone gears up in new uniform to kickoff volleyball season

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers' season came to a disappointing conclusion with a loss in the wild-card round to the Philadelphia Eagles. His fiancee, Ronika Stone, a professional volleyball player, is kicking off her season.

On Thursday, Stone, who plays for the Pro Volleyball Federation's San Diego Mojo, reshared photos of her uniform ahead of the season in a post on Instagram.

Ronika Stone reshared a photo of her new volleyball uniform. (Photo via Instagram/Ronika Stone)

On Friday, Stone shared another photo of a promotional post that she was featured in.

A post from Ronika Stone's Instagram Story (IG/Ronika Stone)

Stone also shared some photos last week on Instagram in anticipation of the first game.

"All smiles for our home opener! Viejas @ 7pm 🙂‍↕️," Stone wrote.

Ronika Stone played collegiately at the University of Oregon, where she was All-American. She then started her professional volleyball career in France, where she was named the best Spiker of the 2020-2021 season. She signed with the San Diego Mojo in 2024.

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone got engaged while on a trip to Italy

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone made their relationship public in 2020. Stone shared a post of a mirror selfie alongside the Green Bay Packers quarterback, teasing him about the dirty mirror in his home.

Through the years, Stone has shown support for Love. She was at Arrowhead Stadium when he made his NFL debut in November 2021.

In June, Love and Stone took an offseason trip to Florence, Italy. During the trip, the quarterback proposed to his girlfriend in a picturesque vineyard surrounded by castles. The couple announced the news on Instagram, celebrating their engagement.

That wasn't the only big news the couple celebrated in 2024. Two months later, the Green Bay Packers committed to Love as their starting quarterback with a long-term contract. Love signed a four-year contract extension worth $220 million, which included a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in guaranteed money.

