Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone grabs attention with cryptic message ahead of wedding with Packers QB

Jordan Love's fiancée, Ronika Stone, grabbed the attention of the fans after sharing a new post on her social media handle. The couple got engaged last year and is set to tie the knot later this year.

On Monday, Ronika Stone posted pictures with the Green Bay Packers quarterback, writing in the caption:

"Best is yet to come."

Jordan Love's fiancée stood out with her flamboyant look in the pictures. She made braids in her hair. She wore a brown knitted jacket over a brown top.

Her fiancé was twinning with her. Love also wore a brown jacket over a white T-shirt and goggles to complement his fiancée.

Jordan Love opened up about the wedding plans in one of his interviews with the "Up and Adams Show" in February 2025. He confirmed that the wedding is happening this offseason and also revealed that he has already started with the wedding planning.

He is planning to have an In-N-Out Burger food truck on the big day and also revealed that they have already planned out some cake and other food items for the wedding.

"We already did all the food taste and everything," Love said (at 8:37). "We had like a chocolate and vanilla mix. I think Ronika really wanted like a Funfetti cake, like a sweeter one, yeah, so we had a couple of different options, but I don't know if we have planned the main one, you know, the big tower cake."

Jordan Love proposed to his girlfriend while on vacation in Italy in June 2024. The couple made their engagement official by sharing a joint post on Instagram.

Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone hilariously reacts to his workout session

Last week, Jordan Love offered a glimpse into his workout session on his social media. Taking to his Instagram account, the NFL quarterback posted pictures from his gym session.

His fiancée Ronika Stone's comment garnered the attention of the people. She hilariously commented:

"Training so hard for our wedding"

Ronika Stone comment (Image Source: Instagram/@jordan3love)

Ronika Stone and Jordan Love have been strong supporters of one another. They have been together for five years now and are set to start a new chapter in their life soon.

