Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone pays tribute to her legendary father with "swag" message

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s fiancée, Ronika Stone, posted a short message on her Instagram stories on Sunday to honor her father, former NFL player Ron Stone. Ron played offensive and right guard for several professional teams. She added the caption:
“me and pops with the same swag fr.”
Ron Stone played 13 years in the NFL, having spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. He won two Super Bowls with Dallas and made three Pro Bowls during his career. The Cowboys drafted him in 1993 in the fourth round. The 53-year-old started out as a backup before earning full-time roles.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Stone has five children, four of which competed in sports. Jordan Love’s fiancée, Ronika, played volleyball at the University of Oregon. Her brother, Ron Stone Jr., played linebacker at Washington State. Her sister Ronna did track and field and Ronnie was a cheerleader. The eldest sibling is De’Ja.
Ronika and Love began dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2024. As Love takes on a larger role with the Packers, Stone has remained a steady part of his support system.
Jordan Love’s fiancée Ronika Stone shared Mojo photoshoot as she eyed PVF comeback
Back in January, Ronika Stone shared a behind-the-scenes look from the San Diego Mojo’s official photoshoot on Instagram as she prepares for the Pro Volleyball Federation season.
Stone re-signed with the Mojo ahead of the 2025 season and expressed her motivation to compete for a title.
“Returning to San Diego fills me with a renewed excitement and determination,” she said. “After falling short last season, my sights are set on redemption and the ultimate goal… bringing home the championship.”
Stone plays middle blocker for the Mojo, one of the teams in the PVF, the top professional volleyball league in North America. A former All-American at the University of Oregon, she began her professional career overseas and was named Best Spiker in the French Women’s League for the 2020-21 season.
Off-court, the 26-year-old is engaged to the Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles