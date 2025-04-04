Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone reveals feeling ‘sea sick’ by Packers QB's new hairstyle

Jordan Love has a new hairstyle, but his fiancée, Ronika Stone, is unimpressed. In her Instagram story, Stone called out the Green Bay Packers quarterback for his new hairstyle.
In the photo, only Love's head can be seen. The wavy hairstyle apparently wasn't something Stone was expecting when she saw her fiancé's new look.
"@jordan3love making me sea sick," Stone said on her Instagram story.
Love is coming off a season, helping the Packers make the playoffs, but lingering injuries limited his ability to play at full strength.
Jordan Love shared a must-have detail for wedding
Packers quarterback Jordan Love proposed to his longtime love, Ronika Stone, during a trip to Italy last summer. The professional volleyball player and Packers quarterback announced their engagement in an Instagram post in June 2024.
In February, Love spoke to Kay Adams on the "Up and Adams Show" about the wedding planning. While he didn't give an exact date of their nuptials, Love said the couple is planning to get married sometime this offseason. He also exclaimed a must-have detail for their big day that the couple was adamant about having: In-N-Out Burgers.
"The important thing for both of us is, it's pretty cool, being from California we were like, 'We need an In-N-Out truck at the wedding,'" Love said on the "Up and Adams Show" in February 2025.
Love also told Adams how excited he and Stone are about tying the knot. He said that they had already done their food and cake tasting and that the wedding planning process was something he really enjoyed.
Love and Stone officially confirmed their relationship on social media in September 2020. The couple occasionally shares glimpses of their lives together while pursuing their professional sports careers on their respective social media accounts.
