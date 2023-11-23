Jordan Love's career as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback may have finally taken off. The young signal-caller led his team to a surprise 29-22 Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The win reinvigorated the Packers' previously dwindling playoff hopes.

Professional volleyball player and Love's girlfriend Ronika Stone enjoyed the Thanksgiving Day meal her boyfriend served in Detroit. He carved his way through the Lions' defense and feasted to the tune of three 268 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and 39 yards rushing. Stone showed her appreciation for Love's stellar outing on Instagram, writing:

"Yes chef! Way to cook 'em"

Packers playoff chances: Jordan Love's best game this season improves Green Bay's odds

Before the game against the Lions, the 4-6 Packers had a 24% chance of making it to the playoffs, per the New York Times' playoff simulator. A loss on Thursday would have seen those odds drop to 18%. However, Jordan Love's excellent performance has seen the Packers improve to 5-6 and raise their playoff odds to 43%.

The Packers will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 13. A victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions will see the team's playoff odds jump to 60%. A loss will bump it down to 38%. It's a precarious situation for the Packers as the NFL's 2023 regular season inches closer to its conclusion.

Jordan Love vs. Aaron Rodgers vs. Brett Favre on Thanksgiving Day debut

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love in 2022

Packers quarterbacks having an outstanding Thanksgiving Day debut is a tradition. In 1994, Brett Favre had a sensational game, throwing for 257 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-31 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Aaron Rodgers, like Love, made his Thanksgiving Day debut at Ford Field and feasted on the Lions, throwing for 348 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 34-12 Packers win in 2009. Love emulated his predecessor with 268 yards, three touchdowns, 39 rushing yards, and a 29-22 win.

Favre led the Packers to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, while Rodgers fell in the Wildcard Round. While Love has emulated his predecessors in dominating on his Thanksgiving Day, it remains to be if he can lead the Packers to the playoffs in his first season as the starting quarterback like Favre and Rodgers.