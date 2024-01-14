Jordan Love's girlfriend Ronika Stone trolls Cowboys, throws support behind Packers QB ahead of playoff debut

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are taking on the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium on Super Wildcard Weekend. The young signal-caller is making his playoff debut after an excellent first year as the historic franchise's starting quarterback.

Love's girlfriend, volleyball star Ronika Stone, shared her excitement for the Packers quarterback's playoff debut against the Cowboys. She posted a photo on her Instagram stories sporting a Jordan Love t-shirt. She captioned the image:

"No white out over here."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ronika Stone's double entendre on IG

Stone's caption could be a reference to the Cowboys' tradition of wearing an all-white uniform during their playoff games. The fans in the stands at AT&T Stadium also wave white towels to create a hostile atmosphere for visiting teams. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also alluded to the fans participating in the white-out tradition and helping the team. He said:

“It’s been great. It’s going to stay that way. Super excited about it. Understanding fans have the white out. Always great, right? Just getting to wear the white jerseys at home. Fans with the white towels, looking up and just seeing the sea of white. I’m excited for third down when the defense is on the field."

Expand Tweet

However, Stone doesn't believe the tradition will affect Jordan Love and the Packers.

The volleyball star's caption could also be an innocuous reference to the horrendous weather conditions that have marred multiple cities across the US. The poor conditions in the state of New York prompted Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a travel ban in the state and postpone the Buffalo Bills' home playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The situation isn't as bad in Dallas, where the Cowboys are hosting the Packers. Perhaps that's what Stone was referring to with her caption.

Jordan Love and the Packers upset the Cowboys

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

It was clear that Ronika Stone believed that Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers could upset the Dallas Cowboys and head to the divisional round of the playoffs. And she was right.

The quarterback put on a clinical display, recording a near-perfect passer rating, in the Packers' 48-32 demolition of the Cowboys. Love helped the Packers build a 48-16 lead with over ten minutes left in the fourth quarter before they took their foot off the gas. The Cowboys scored a couple of touchdowns to make the scoreline flattering.

Expand Tweet

Stone's intention with her pregame post was unclear. However, she took multiple shots at the Cowboys during the game as her boyfriend and his team recorded a blowout win.