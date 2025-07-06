Quarterback Jordan Love and professional volleyball player Ronika Stone got married last weekend. The couple is now enjoying their honeymoon in the tropics, according to their social media posts.

In a post on Instagram story on Saturday, Ronika showed a photo of herself climbing a ladder out of the water. She wore a two-piece white bikini decorated with other primary colors. Stone captioned her story sharing her love for "island life".

"I was made for island life," Ronika Stone wrote.

Ronika Stone appears to be enjoying her honeymoon with Jordan Love. (Photo via Ronika Stone's Instagram Post)

Stone and Love tied the knot last week in a romantic beach wedding in their home state of California. The couple got married at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel.

Jordan Love's wife, Ronika Stone, hinted wedding day was approaching in previous post

In June this year, Ronika Stone celebrated a special milestone in her relationship with Jordan Love. Stonr celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement that took place while they were vacationing in Italy.

Stone reshared photos from their picturesque sunset proposal and engagement photo shoot that followed shortly after. In the caption, she celebrated her special day, along with their five-year anniversary as a couple and the countdown to their upcoming wedding day. The couple would get married less than two weeks later.

"One year ago today. Five years together tomorrow. And counting down the days until 'I do,'” Stone captioned the photo.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback first began dating Ronika Stone in June 2020, just a few months after he was drafted with the 26th overall draft pick. They made their relationship "Instagram official" in September 2020.

In 2021, they shared photos of outings they took together, including on Halloween. In November 2021, Love made his NFL debut when he started in place of Aaron Rodgers, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Stone and Love's mother, Anna, went viral after they were seen sitting in the high seats at Arrowhead Stadium, with fans criticizng that the quarterback's mother and girlfriend weren't given better seats to watch his debut.

