Jordan Love turns personal photographer for wife Ronika as couple enjoys beachside outing during tropical honeymoon [PICS]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is starting married life with a new role. He is documenting his wife’s tropical adventures one snapshot at a time.

Stone, a professional volleyball player with the San Diego Mojo, posted a collection of snapshots on Thursday. The photos capture her climbing onto a yacht and enjoying the shoreline in a vibrant graphic bikini.

"My husband took these," Stone captioned her Instagram post on Thursday.

Jordan Love and professional volleyball player Ronika Stone had taken to the ocean for a celebratory getaway following their California wedding on the July 4th weekend.

Jordan Love's wife declares love for the island atmosphere during post-wedding celebration

Green Bay Packers Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Ronika Stone, who competes for the San Diego Mojo, didn’t hold back her enthusiasm for their post-wedding destination. She declared her fondness for the warm, laid-back atmosphere in another post, writing simply that she felt destined for “island life.”

Ronika's Instagram story

The newlyweds’ wedding was attended by several notable names from their athletic circles. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, former Packers lineman David Bakhtiari joined the festivities, sharing a tongue-in-cheek post poking fun at Aaron Rodgers’ private nuptials. Other guests included pro volleyball players Kaz Brown, Willow Johnson, Nia Kai Reed and Lindsey Vander Weide.

Stone wore a sleek strapless gown paired with a veil, while Love opted for a classic black tuxedo and a gold watch.

The party included a combination of fresh flowers in whites, yellows, and pale pinks, crystal chandeliers providing a soft, warm light over the reception hall.

Guests were treated to West Coast favorites, including In-N-Out Burger. This was a personal request Jordan Love had mentioned in interviews leading up to the event, as per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Love and Stone's relationship has grown in the public eye over the past five years. The pair first connected through a FaceTime introduction set up by Love’s college roommate, Mo Walker, who was friends with Stone in high school.

10 days after meeting in person, they officially started dating and eventually announced their engagement in 2024 after Love proposed in Tuscany.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

