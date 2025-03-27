Jordan Poyer gushes over wife Rachel Bush as couple enjoy romantic sunset during Costa Rica offseason outing

While former Miami Dolphins star Jordan Poyer’s agent works on winding up his free agency, the safety recently took his family for a tropical vacation. Poyer and his wife, Rachel Bush, have been enjoying an offseason getaway to Costa Rica with their daughter Aliyah since last week.

On Tuesday, Poyer updated her Instagram story with a picture of his wife, Rachel Bush. In the snapshot, the safety and Bush enjoyed a romantic sunset from their accommodation in Santa Teresa. In the caption, Poyer shared a smiling face with a heart emoji, a smiling face with a heart-eyes emoji, and a heart-on-fire emoji.

Rachel Bush and Jordan Poyer enjoy romantic sunset during Costa Rica offseason outing (Image Source: Bush/IG)

This is not the first offseason trip for Bush. Before traveling to Costa Rica, Rachel Bush made a week-long trip to Brazil and recapped her adventurous-filled moments with daughter Aliyah via her Instagram.

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush opened up about personal loss of dog

The offseason hasn’t just been full of adventures and vacations for Rachel Bush, as she revealed losing her pet dog via an Instagram post. The IG post contained an emotional tribute that Bush wrote for her dog, attached with pictures and clips of her adorable moments with him.

Bush started her statement by explaining how she hasn’t been able to process the fact that her dog is gone.

“Lost my old man this week. I’ve been absent regarding everything else so I’m sorry if I haven’t gotten back to you. Still trying to process it. It’s not real to me. My heart is completely broken. He’s been with me through everything in my 20s.”

Rachel Bush’s dog has been with her through many ups and downs, including the time when she shifted from Cleveland to Buffalo and then to Florida due to Jordan Poyer’s signings with the Browns, Bills, and Dolphins.

As for her husband Jordan Poyer, the safety has been exploring the free agent market. Which team do you think Poyer will end up joining this offseason?

