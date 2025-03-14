In Photos: Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush recaps adventurous week-long trip to Brazil

While Jordan Poyer managed his free agency struggles, his wife Rachel Bush sneaked out for an adventurous trip to Mexico with her sister and friends. Bush recently recapped her best memories from the week-long trip to Rio De Janeiro, via Instagram.

On Friday, Rachel Bush shared an Instagram post featuring a handful of her pictures from the Mexico trip. There were snapshots of beaches, the property where she was staying, her visit to the local market, and so much more. In the caption of her IG post, the model wrote:

"A week in Rio 🇧🇷."

Apart from the fans, Rachel Bush's Instagram recap attracted a reaction from her husband Jordan Poyer, who commented:

"😍😍😍"

Before sharing pictures from her vacation in Brazil, Rachel Bush made headlines for her viral encounter with police last month. Bush revealed the encounter via an Instagram story, claiming that she got pulled over by the police officials due to the "tints" in her car.

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush revealed dealing with heartbreaking personal news

For a dog parent, there's no bigger heartbreak than losing their pet. Unfortunately, Rachel Bush went through the same heartbreaking loss earlier this year, when her dog died. Bush shared an emotional tribute for her late dog, attached with a handful of adorable pictures of him.

"Lost my old man this week. I’ve been absent regarding everything else so I’m sorry if I haven’t gotten back to you. Still trying to process. It’s not real to me. My heart is completely broken. He’s been with me through everything in my 20s," Bush said, starting off her statement.

Moving forward in her statement, Rachel Bush highlighted how her dog tagged along like a loyal companion throughout her journey from "Cleveland then to Buffalo and on to Florida." Asking for prayers and well-wishes from her fans, Bush concluded her statement, saying:

"I knew he was getting older but this wasn’t how I planned. I pray he has all his lamb chop toys, lacrosse balls, and metal bowls in doggy heaven now. This hurts so bad, just asking my friends and family to bear with me and just send prayers all I need right now."

Following her emotional tribute, Rachel Bush went viral for her confession to having "choked up" watching Bills star Josh Allen's emotional reaction to the video of the kids from the local hospital celebrating his MVP win.

