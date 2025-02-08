Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush 'chokes up' watching Josh Allen's reaction to hospital kids' MVP celebrations

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award earlier this week, attracting well-wishes from fans, players and critics. Lately, Allen's video has been going viral in which the quarterback can be seen getting emotional while watching a video of kids from local Children's Hospital congratulating him for the MVP win.

Allen's wholesome reaction further attracted reactions from fans and Miami Dolphins star Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush. On Friday, Bush took to her X account to share her reaction to Allen's emotional moment. Bush wrote:

"He remembered the kiddos by name. I get choked up."

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush took aim at NFL players in comparison to Josh Allen

Rachel Bush has been a fan of Josh Allen, considering Jordan Poyer has also played with him in Buffalo Bill, before getting traded to the Miami Dolphins. In an X post in December, Bush fired shots at NFL players, in comparison to Allen's impressive 2024 regular season.

"Things that have been 100% confirmed for me this year-simplicity is better, just play ball," Bush wrote. "I don’t know why everyone isn’t taking notes from Buff on this. -hard work & camaraderie beats talent any day. Lastly, what the guys started building 8 years ago in Buff can’t be replicated."

After sharing her criticism, Bush revealed missing the Buffalo Bills, despite getting used to a new "home" in Miami. When a fan asked her about the same during a Q&A session on Instagram, Bush said:

"Of course! There is nothing like Buffalo, and that is not a knock at anywhere else! Because Miami is home and I love it here, we've also been other places I enjoy too, but it's just the truth. When you spend 7 years somewhere building a culture and that team becomes your family, you wont be able to replace that ever."

Miami Dolphins had an unimpressive 2024 regular season and Rachel Bush blamed it on the team's fractured locker room.

In fact, Bush also slammed the undisciplined Dolphins players, in regards to coach Mike McDaniel's serious complaint.

