Jordan Poyer gushes as wife Rachel Bush drops stunning gameday fits

Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills needed to rebound in a big way against the New York Jets last week. They did so in a 32-6 rout at Highmark Stadium on Friday, avenging a shocking defeat in their season opener.

The top safety had just two tackles in the game, but the lack of stats did not matter, as his team ended a two-game slump that cost them offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Poyer received ample moral support from his wife Rachel Bush, who posted a series of images (and a video) of herself at the game.

She wore various outfits, from a white ensemble under a tan coat and boots to a black Bills jacket. Here are the pics:

He responded with a smiley and "ILY!."

Jordan Poyer responding to his wife Rachel Bush's IG post

Jordan Poyer's Bills share thoughts on Eagles matchup

The battle for the AFC wildcards is getting more intense than ever. The Buffalo Bills face a huge task if they want to put themselves in one of those three spots.

They are eighth, right behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. They need to get past the Philadelphia Eagles and hope that the Steelers do not win at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beating the NFC's current overlords is no easy task, but Jordan Poyer and Co. reckon they have more than enough talent and momentum to do so. On Wednesday, quarterback Josh Allen said:

"They are who they are. We are who we are in terms of scheme. They don't switch it up too often. They trust their scheme; they trust their players. And I think that's kind of the same with us."

Coach Sean McDermott, meanwhile, shared his thoughts on Jalen Hurts' "tush push"/"Brotherly Shove":

"They believe a lot in the analytical approach and those four-down windows, whether it's three to go, two to go, one to go situations. So that in and of itself is a tough situation to defend. They have a unique approach."

The game will be broadcast on CBS beginning 4:25 p.m. ET.