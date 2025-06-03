Jordan Poyer gushed over his wife, Rachel Bush, as she shared a slew of pictures of her Miami vacation on Instagram.

Ad

The NFL player's wife, an avid traveler, posted pictures on Monday from her Miami, Florida, vacation, captioning it:

"Just here for a good time"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Her husband reactd to the post:

"My QUEEN , my peace, my power ❤️‍🔥You shine so bright the world can’t help but look 😍 ILY❤️‍🔥"

Jordan Poyer gushes over wife Rachel Bush’s beauty as model enjoys ‘good time’ in Miami/@rachelbush

Jordan Poyer's wife donned a glamorous outfit as she seemingly enjoyed a dinner by the waterside.

There was a cruise ship in the background as she posed for the camera. Rachel Bush styled for the night in a black dress, but what stood out was a pendant having "RB" on it.

Ad

Jordan Poyer shares offseason "moments" with wife, Rachel Bush

Last week, Jordan Poyer shared a glimpse of his offseason vacation with his wife, Rachel Bush, on Instagram, writing:

"Enjoying these moments fully present"

Ad

Poyer shared a picture walking in a gallery with his wife, who wore a lavender-colored gown as they walked hand in hand. The NFL star donned a brown shirt and white pants. He also shared a picture with his daughter, Aliyah Anne, along with videos of him playing golf.

The NFL star shared an adorable snap of himself enjoying a view on a cruise ship with his wife and daughter as he showcased his golf skills.

Ad

Meanwhile, on the field, Jordan Poyer spent his last season playing for the Miami Dolphins but had a tough time, as he didn't record any interceptions.

He played his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 before turning up for the Cleveland Browns from 2013 to 2016. He played from 2017 to 2023 for the Buffalo Bills and in 2024 with the Dolphins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know