Jordan Poyer Injury Update: Is the Bills safety playing vs the Ravens?

Jordan Poyer missed Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, which the Bills lost 19-21. Last week, starting safety Micah Hyde and safety Poyer did not play because of injuries. Micah Hyde suffered a neck injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Poyer suffered a foot injury in the Dolphins Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans. He missed last Thursday's practice, and although he was limited on Friday, he did not play in Sunday's game.

The Buffalo Bills will visit M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in Week 4 on Sunday, October 2 to face Lamar Jackson's army. Will Jordan Poyer play in the Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens?

Jordan Poyer recovery from injury

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

Poyer was back with the Buffalo Bills in practice sessions on all three days but for a limited time. Poyer is still listed as questionable for the Week 4 game against the Ravens.

The Bills have suffered many injuries since the start of the season, which also cost them their first loss in their third game against the Dolphins. This is good news for Bills fans as there is hope for Poyer to return this week.

Jordan Poyer played the first two games for the Bills and recorded six tackles. As a starting safety, Micah Hyde is undergoing surgery for a herniated disc and has been put on IR. There is a chance Poyer will make a comeback very soon.

When is Jordan Poyer returning?

The Bills are monitoring their injured players day-to-day, and the final decision regarding whether or not Poyer will play could come right before the game. Poyer was present in three days of practice sessions, and he looked to be in good shape.

Fantasy players having doubts about whether or not to start with Poyer should take their chances and keep him on their starting roster.

The Bills will benefit greatly from Poyer's return in terms of experience and morale before they can begin to consider CB Dane Jackson and CB Cam Lewis' availability. Once that is done, the Buffalo Bills have three-fourths of their league-leading pass defense back.

