Jordan Poyer was released by the Buffalo Bills to meet salary cap restrictions, and his wife, Rachel Bush, was the first to hail his impact on the franchise. The safety has been a consistent performer as they have become playoff regulars. However, the NFL's salary structure dictates that there are only so many good players a roster can have and keep contractually satisfied.

Unfortunately, it seemed that the math was not adding up for the Bills anymore when it came to Jordan Poyer, and they have decided to move on from him.

The seventh-round pick began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. After playing just a few weeks for them, he was picked up by the Cleveland Brown. He remained with them until 2016. Since 2017, he has been in Buffalo.

It is the longest stint Jordan Poyer has had anywhere in his NFL career. Therefore, it was no wonder that the city started feeling like home. Rachel Bush also picked up on the theme as she posted on Instagram about what this all means to her.

She wrote in her first post since the news broke of her husband's release:

"I don't have the words yet but they are coming (along with so many photo memories)"

Taken from the Instagram story of @rachelbush

Rachel Bush continued, in another image, by praising her husband and saying that his contributions extended beyond the football field. She also said that his biggest gift to the Bills was changing the culture in Buffalo. She opined:

"Right now I just want my husband to know what a leader and inspiration he is. The impact he made will always be remembered. Both within the football world and outside as well. You went into Buffalo and gave that city something they were longing for: Changed the culture."

In the same image, Bush showed her enduring love for Jordan Poyer, writing:

"You're special my love and what you have done is such an accomplishment. A true game changer!!"

Taken from the Instagram story of @rachelbush

Rachel Bush looks forward to 'new beginnings' after Jordan Poyer's time with the Buffalo Bills expires

In another image, Rachel Bush wrote that she was excited about their new journey. She said:

"My All Pro, in life and on the field! We love you! Here's to new beginnings! Something we both always welcome with open arms as we love excitement."

Taken from the Instagram story of @rachelbush

It remains to be seen where that place might be and if Jordan Poyer can have a similar impact as he did in his time with the Buffalo Bills.