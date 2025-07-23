Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush counts blessings for their life in Miami as ex-Bills Safety remains unsigned with NFL camp underway

While Miami Dolphins’ training camp started on Wednesday, their former safety Jordan Poyer continued to battle free agency. The safety has remained unsigned, after his $2 million contract with the Dolphins ended with the 2024 NFL season.

Poyer has been living in Miami with his family, and while he explored the free agent market, his wife, Rachel Bush, expressed gratitude for their blessed life. On Tuesday, Bush posted a picture of her porch on her Instagram story, along with a brief wholesome message.

“Today I opened the door to go outside and just felt so grateful for this life,” Bush wrote. “(I do every day, grateful for life in general) but just extra grateful in this moment. I love it here so much. Love life so much.”

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush counts blessings for their life in Miami (Image Credit: Bush/IG)

Almost a week before sharing her gratitude-filled message, Rachel Bush grew emotional while reacting to the news of Dawson Knox and Alexandra announcing their first baby’s gender via an Instagram reel.

"Baby girls are the best. So happy for you guys!!" Bush commented on the reel.

Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush opened up about missing Bills during safety’s tenure with Miami

Before joining the Dolphins last year, Jordan Poyer played 7 seasons for the Buffalo Bills from 2017 to 2023. During his tenure, the safety lived with his family in Buffalo. Having lived there for this long, Rachel Bush did miss being in Buffalo, after having shifted to Miami.

In one of her Instagram Q&A sessions in December, Bush opened up about missing Buffalo and expressed her feelings in a brief message.

"Of course! There is nothing like Buffalo, and that is not a knock anywhere else!" Bush said. "Because Miami is home and I love it here, we've also been to other places I enjoy too, but it's just the truth. When you spend 7 years somewhere building a culture and that team becomes your family, you won't be able to replace that ever."

In March 2024, Jordan Poyer was released by the Bills, after finishing the 2023 NFL season with one sack, four passes defended, and 101 tackles. The safety was signed to a 2-year contract worth $12.5 million, which also included the 2024 NFL season. But the Dolphins decided to let him go after keeping him for seven seasons.

