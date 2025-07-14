Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush shares her honest take on Bills TE Dawson Knox having a girl

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox and his wife, Alexandra, celebrated their gender reveal for their first child this weekend. Alexandra shared a video of the gender reveal where they each had a confetti popper that shot out pink confetti, revealing they have a baby girl on the way.
"We’re having a…. !!!" Alexandra captioned the post.
In just about a day, Alexandra Knox's post received over 29,000 likes. One of the comments on the post was from Dawson Knox's former Buffalo Bills teammate Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush. She shared her excitement for the couple becoming parents and expressed how great it is to have a daughter.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Baby girls are the best 🥹🥹💓💓 so happy for you guys!!" Bush commented on the Instagram post.
Poyer and Bush welcomed their own daughter, Aliyah, in December 2016.
Dawson and Alexandra Knox announced earlier this month that they were expecting their first child together in December. In the heartfelt post, the couple described their baby as their 'answered prayer' and shared their joy over their big news.
Dawson Knox's wife Alexandra shared heartfelt anniversary post for TE
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox and Alexandra celebrated their first wedding anniversary. In a touching post on Instagram, his wife shared an Anniversary tribute to him and how he is everything she could have ever imagined in a husband.
"Happy Anniversary to my best friend & the love of my life @dawsonknox ♥️As a little girl, I used to pray for my future husband… and wow, did God deliver," she wrote.
"You’re kind, loving, compassionate, and more than I ever could’ve hoped for or imagined. I can’t wait to keep saying yes to all the things He has in store for us. One year down, forever to go. I love you!!"
The Bills tight end proposed to Alexandra in December 2023 and they tied the knot on June 30, 2024.
Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.