Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush gears up for first-ever Christmas in Florida

Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, has already started to decorate her home for the family’s "first Christmas in Florida." Taking to Instagram, Rachel shared a picture of a moonlit Florida night with her home dressed in twinkling lights and holiday décor.

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush decorates her Florida home. (Source: Instagram, Rachel Bush)

Jordan Poyer and Rachel Bush shifted to Florida after the NFL safety was released by the Buffalo Bills in March 2024 after playing seven seasons. Following this, Poyer wasted no time and, 12 days later, signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan and Rachel share a daughter, Aliyah, who was born in 2016.

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, referred to the shift to Florida as "homecoming"

After the news of the NFL safety joining the Miami Dolphins was announced in March 2024, his wife, Rachel Bush, was over the moon.

“FINS UP WE ARE HOME !! 🐬🩵” she posed on X, (formerly known as Twitter) to share her excitement with the Dolphins clan.

Expand Tweet

Later, she also disclosed on Instagram how their nine-year-old daughter, Aliyah, had been cheering for her dad to join Miami, alongside posting a photo of the girl with the Dolphins' mascot.

Besides, in an interview with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Jordan Poyer was equally happy to join the Dolphins and called the move “a perfect fit.”

In fact, he also pinpointed the proximity to his home as a major plus.

“I live about 35 minutes from there. I’ve been wanting to come to Florida for a long time," Poyer said.

Bills releasing Poyer was shocking for many NFL fans. Reportedly, the team released him to save $5.72 million against the 2024 salary cap—in spite of his consistent performance.

With the Miami Dolphins, Poyer has signed a one-year, $2 million deal, as per ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.