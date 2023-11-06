Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush gets candid about panning family with the Bills star

Over the years, Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush has gained a substantial amount of following on social media. With over four million followers on Instagram, Bush continues to share moments of her life with her fans.

Of course, this includes her private time shared with her husband and Buffalo Bills safety.

Though Bush is careful not to share too much, she does post a few snippets from their private life together.

In a recent Question and Answer session on Instagram, Bush replied to a few questions about their family and her pregnancy. Rachel Bush is currently planning to have another child with Jordan Poyer.

"Do you plan on having more children?" the fan asked.

Bush replied:

"My plan is one more...but in my 30s. Would love one boy or one girl".

In addition to the answer, Bush shared a sweet photo of Poyer with their baby girl Aliyah. Now around seven, Aliyah was born in 2016.

Replying to another story about her pregnancy, Bush explained her road to recovery and the challenges she faced:

"[C-section] was a blur, so couldn't have been that bad. The worst part was the spinal tap and IV for me. I HATE needles. And, recovery, I remember I tore my stitches a bit because I tried to work out too soon. So don't suggest that!! Wait the full time for sure and lay low!!!"

Rachel Bush and Jordan Poyer's relationship timeline

Bush and Poyer have been together for years, meeting online before making their relationship official.

The two met on Twitter when Bush was 18 years old. They started dating around 2015 and have been together since. Their daughter Aliyah was born on December 30, 2016. They married two years later, on February 17, 2018, in Jamaica.

Attending Newcomb Central School and Florida Atlantic University, Bush was studying when Poyer was playing in the NFL.

The two continue to support each other on social media, often cheering through the other's social media posts or stories.

Poyer wished Bush on her birthday, writing,

"Happy birthday to my queen. I love you so much. Drop some B-Day wishes in the chat for wifey!"

Furthermore, Bush is also present at most home games.