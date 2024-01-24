Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush gets emotional as Micah Hyde’s wife pens letter bidding goodbye to Bills Mafia 

Has Micah Hyde played his last game in Orchard Park?

The Buffalo Bills' 24-27 Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday marked the last game of the veteran safety's contract. Speaking at a media session on Monday, he admitted that he had "no idea what the future holds right now". He said (via The Buffalo News):

"I'm going to sit down and maybe in a couple of weeks or something and talk to the wife and talk to the family. But we'll see. I'm in no rush at all right now."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, his wife Amanda (nee Kamiksisian) has already penned this letter, thanking the Bills Mafia on Instagram:

Amanda Hyde's letter purportedly bidding farewell to the Buffalo Bills

Rachel Bush, wife of Hyde's backfield partner Jordan Poyer, shared a photograph in which she can be seen hugging Amanda.

Amanda Hyde and Rachel Bush embracing for what could be the last time in Buffalo

Which other Bills players besides Micah Hyde will become free agents in 2024?

As it turns out, there is more to Brandon Beane's free agency problem than Micah Hyde.

Another of the Bills' key free agents is wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was drafted in 2020, the same year as Stefon Diggs' arrival via trade from the Minnesota Vikings. The two have since developed into a potent one-two deep threat combination; but unless he gets at least a franchise tag, the team could lose a badly-needed wideout who can ease their three-time Pro Bowler's load.

Davis is already optimistic about the options he has, saying on Monday (via The Buffalo News):

"I love Buffalo, I love everything about it. But again, I feel like definitely gotta go to March and see also the other options as well, I feel like that's the business side of it and I gotta take advantage of it."

Besides those two, here are the other Bills free agents:

QB Kyle Allen

LB Tyrel Dodson

DE A.J. Epenesa

LB Leonard Floyd

DE Poona Ford

RB Damien Harris

CB Dane Jackson

DT DaQuan Jones

DT Linval Joseph

CB Cam Lewis

DE Shaq Lawson

LB Tyler Matakevich

TE Quintin Morris (restricted/exclusive rights)

RB Latavius Murray

DE Jordan Phillips

S Taylor Rapp

DT Tim Settle

R Trent Sherfield

Beane will have eight picks at his disposal in April's Draft, and according to Bleacher Report, wide receiver and linebacker are his priorities.