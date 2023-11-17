Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush makes feelings crystal clear on Joe Biden

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, has strong thoughts on US President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, host Ann Vandersteel tweeted that Biden and most of the cabinet did not have valid notarized oaths of office, meaning that they were invalid and subject to legal action:

One of those who agreed was Bush, who then retweeted it:

Jordan Poyer adjusting to Bills' new defensive scheme

Back on the gridiron, Jordan Poyer is learning a new defensive layout. The Buffalo Bills, like a good number of teams in the NFL, have lately taken to running five-back secondaries, incorporating a third cornerback or safety in the so-called "Nickelback" position.

But, recently, they've been experimenting with a six-player backfield (with an extra "dimeback"), running the package in 22% of their snaps; starting with eight against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it ballooned to 26 against the New England Patriots, and then dropped to ten against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It has come partially in response to season-ending injuries to key defenders Tre'Davious White and Matt Milano, who each sustained them in consecutive games against Floridian contenders in the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. Head coach Sean McDermott admitted as much to the Buffalo News in Week 9:

“It’s really in response to Milano going down and us trying to try to put a player in there that we have a lot of confidence in, And it’s situationally specific.”

Ahead of the Bills' Monday game against the Denver Broncos, Poyer described his new assignment:

“This brings me closer to the ball, being allowed to play my instincts. Just being closer to the line of scrimmage and just trying to do whatever I can help our defense win."

That new assignment bore fruit against the Patriots, as he sacked Mac Jones once—his first since 2021. He continued:

“I feel like I’ve may have (had) a slow start to the season, just trying to get into the rhythm again and, I think, just continuing to play. Sometimes the ball bounces your way, sometimes it doesn’t. You just gotta keep playing and find your rhythm, and I think I was able to find my rhythm a little bit.”

Unfortunately, the Bills were defeated by the Broncos 24-22 on a 12-man penalty after Wil Lutz seemed to miss a game-winning field goal, which he would make on his retry.