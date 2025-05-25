Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush makes luxurious travel plans while NFL safety's future is in limbo

NFL safety Jordan Poyer’s future is still unclear. While he waits to see what is next, his wife, Rachel Bush, has already made plans for a sunny vacation. During a Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked where she plans to travel next. To which Rachel answered:

“I’ll probably squeeze in a couple ‘closer to home’ ones, but next big one is the south of France this summer.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @rachelbush)

This comes when Jordan Poyer is still trying to figure out in which team he will play in the 2025 NFL season.

He had a tough season in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins. Things did not go as planned. For him, the team's system did not work well. He was also unhappy with how he played. Now, he’s a free agent.

Interestingly, Poyer recently said he would like to return to the Buffalo Bills. It is the same team where he played for over six years. On May 14, 2025, during an interview on "Good Morning Football," he said:

“It’d be dope, it’d be ideal to have a fantasy ending and be able to retire a Bill, but who knows?”

However, going back may not be easy. The Bills already have strong safeties like Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp. So, there may not be room for Poyer.

Looking back, Poyer started his NFL career in 2013 with the Eagles. He then played for the Cleveland Browns until 2016.

In 2017, he joined the Buffalo Bills, where his career really took off. He played alongside Micah Hyde. Eventually, the pair became one of the top safety duos in the league. In 2024, he signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Talking about Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush does enjoy traveling. In March, she visited Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On Instagram, she posted photos of beaches and landscapes.

To which, Poyer dropped heart emojis in her comment section.

Jordan Poyer and Rachel Bush got married in 2018. They met when Rachel was a student at Florida Atlantic University. Poyer and Bush now share a daughter named Aliyah.

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush went on a luxurious trip in 2024

In 2024, Rachel Bush visited Italy. During the vacation, she went to beautiful places like Capri, Palermo and Sardinia, and shared photos from her trip on Instagram.

While in Italy, she stayed at a fancy five-star hotel called Villa Igiea. It had beautiful views of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

She went on the trip with her daughter, Aliyah, and her brother, Jordan Bush.

