Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush makes waves in new bold swimsuit

The NFL world is bracing for the abundance of free agency moves, and former Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer will be watching each NFL team intently to assess his options.

With Poyer currently unemployed after the Bills decided to release both him and other safety Micah Hyde, he has to sit on his hands and hope a team comes calling.

With Poyer currently unemployed after the Bills decided to release both him and other safety Micah Hyde, he has to sit on his hands and hope a team comes calling.

With Jordan Poyer and Bush's time in Buffalo coming to an end after seven years, many wonder what is next. But given Poyer's talents, he won't have a shortage of suitors this offseason.

Where could Jordan Poyer land in free agency?

With Poyer being 32 years old, it is safe to assume that when choosing his next NFL team, he will want to go to a potential contender for a Super Bowl.

Poyer hasn't won a Super Bowl title in his 12-year career. With a contender, he would have one, maybe two years to win that elusive ring.

But who could he sign for?

Much of it will be determined by salary, but there is a host of teams that could do with his services.

Mike Zimmer in Dallas could use a veteran safety as Jayron Kearse is likely heading to free agency. We have seen Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles be spenders in free agency before, so that could be an avenue.

Other landing spots include the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.

Jordan Poyer might have to wait until after the NFL draft for a team to pick him up, but he will certainly have several suitors lining up for him.